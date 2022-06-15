Mid-Michigan lottery club wins $1.2 million jackpot

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two members of a private lottery club in Clare County will split a jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game.
The two group members matched all seven numbers in the May 7 drawing -- 12-14-24-33-39-44. They bought the winning ticket at the Sunrise Store at 6078 N. Clare Ave. in Harrison.
“Winning is totally amazing. We have played for years and can’t believe it finally paid off,” a club representative said.
A member of the group said they have played the Lotto 47 game for several years. They were stunned as they went through the winning numbers one by one and realized they won.
“When I saw we’d matched all of them to win the jackpot, I was in complete shock," the club member said. "I never thought we would actually win big.”
The two club members decided to receive their prize as a lump sum of $832,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount. Both members plan to renovate their homes and travel with their winnings.