...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Mid-Michigan lottery club wins $1.2 million jackpot

A two-member lottery club in Clare County won a $1.2 million jackpot with this Lotto 47 ticket from the Michigan Lottery.

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two members of a private lottery club in Clare County will split a jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game.

The two group members matched all seven numbers in the May 7 drawing -- 12-14-24-33-39-44. They bought the winning ticket at the Sunrise Store at 6078 N. Clare Ave. in Harrison.

“Winning is totally amazing. We have played for years and can’t believe it finally paid off,” a club representative said.

A member of the group said they have played the Lotto 47 game for several years. They were stunned as they went through the winning numbers one by one and realized they won.

“When I saw we’d matched all of them to win the jackpot, I was in complete shock," the club member said. "I never thought we would actually win big.”

The two club members decided to receive their prize as a lump sum of $832,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount. Both members plan to renovate their homes and travel with their winnings.

