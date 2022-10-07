Mount Pleasant lottery club wins nearly $617,000 Michigan Lottery jackpot

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Four members of a Mount Pleasant lottery club get to split a nearly $617,000 progressive jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The Cabin Corner Crew bought a winning Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket at The Cabin restaurant on West Broomfield Road in Mount Pleasant.
The club often meets for dinner and plays either Club Keno or Fast Cash while they are together. They met on Sept. 3 for pizza and each put in $20 for the Fast Cash tickets.
“I bought the tickets and laid them all facedown on the table like I always do," said a representative of club. "As we started turning them over, we saw the jackpot had reset. The last ticket we turned over was the jackpot winner."
The club members began celebrating loudly and other people in the restaurant joined in. The club representative left to hide the winning ticket in a safe.
"It was such a surreal experience,” the representative said.
All four members recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim their prize. They plan to pay bills and save the remainder of their winnings.
The Michigan Lottery offers a variety of Fast Cash games a retailers and eateries around the state for $2 to $20 per play. The games all feed into a single jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased.