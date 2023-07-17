Northern Michigan couple has sweet dreams with $1 million jackpot

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A Cheboygan County couple can hardly sleep lately while dreaming of ways to spend their $1 million Michigan Lottery jackpot.
A 44-year-old man won the top prize in the Luck instant game with a ticket purchased at the Indian River E-Z Mart on Straits Highway. He was shocked to uncover the $1 million prize while scratching his tickets.
"I bought two tickets and lost on the first one," said the lucky winner. "When I started scratching the second ticket, the last thing I thought would happen was winning $1 million. When I revealed the winning symbol, I was more surprised than I have been in my entire life."
He and his wife have endured a lot of sleepless nights since winning their prize.
"When I do sleep, all I can do is dream of what I will do with the money," the lucky winner said.
He claimed his prize as a $693,000 lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. The couple plans to pay bills and save the remainder of their winnings.
The Michigan Lottery says players have claimed $9.7 million from the Luck instant game since June. More than $38.8 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $1 million jackpots.