 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Monday July 17th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
issued an Air Quality Action Day today, Monday July 17th, for
elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Air Quality Index (AQI)
levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (AQI
Orange) range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in west and central Canada continues
to move across the state with elevated levels of PM2.5 expected. The
Air Quality Index will likely increase into the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (Orange) range; however, hourly concentrations
reaching the Unhealthy (Red) level are possible.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at: http://www.deqmiair.org/

Northern Michigan couple has sweet dreams with $1 million jackpot

  • Updated
  • 0
Northern Michigan couple has sweet dreams with $1 million jackpot

A Cheboygan County couple claimed a $1 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Luck instant game.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A Cheboygan County couple can hardly sleep lately while dreaming of ways to spend their $1 million Michigan Lottery jackpot.

A 44-year-old man won the top prize in the Luck instant game with a ticket purchased at the Indian River E-Z Mart on Straits Highway. He was shocked to uncover the $1 million prize while scratching his tickets. 

"I bought two tickets and lost on the first one," said the lucky winner. "When I started scratching the second ticket, the last thing I thought would happen was winning $1 million. When I revealed the winning symbol, I was more surprised than I have been in my entire life."

He and his wife have endured a lot of sleepless nights since winning their prize.

"When I do sleep, all I can do is dream of what I will do with the money," the lucky winner said.

He claimed his prize as a $693,000 lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. The couple plans to pay bills and save the remainder of their winnings.

The Michigan Lottery says players have claimed $9.7 million from the Luck instant game since June. More than $38.8 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $1 million jackpots. 

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you