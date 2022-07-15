Northern Michigan man wins largest lottery instant game prize in state history

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 30-year-old man won the Michigan Lottery's largest ever instant game prize this month.
The Cheboygan County resident claimed a $6 million jackpot from the lottery's new $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game, which launched earlier this month.
The lucky winner bought his ticket at the Vanderbilt Downtown EZ Mart.
"It’s really unreal to be sitting here collecting $6 million,” said the player. “I haven’t stopped shaking since I scratched the ticket off.”
The Michigan Lottery launched its richest instant game in history with the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches. Each $50 ticket offers players a chance to win up to $6 million.
“I heard about the new $50 ticket and told my friend I was going to buy one on pay day,” said the player. “I didn’t think I would actually win the top prize, but I still wanted to try it."
He bought the winning ticket on his way to work and scratched it off right away in his car.
“When I saw I had won the $6 million prize, I started shaking and showed my friend," the lucky winner said. "We were both freaking out.”
Chose to accept the prize as a $4.1 million lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to take a trip to Disneyland and save the remainder of his money for now.
“Winning is unreal and a big blessing. I never thought I would be a millionaire,” the player said.
Players already have won more than $14 million playing the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game in about two weeks. More than $317 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $6 million jackpots.
Nonwinning tickets in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game are eligible for 10 second chance drawings with top prizes of $100,000. Players can enter by scanning their ticket into the Michigan Lottery app by Nov. 13.
The first second chance drawing is scheduled for July 20 with an entry deadline of July 17.