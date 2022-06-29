Not a scam: Genesee County woman claims $178,000+ Michigan Lottery jackpot

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County woman thought shew as being scammed when the Michigan Lottery told her she won over $178,000 from a random drawing.
The 48-year-old earned entries into a progressive giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game on the Michigan Lottery website.
“I played the Monthly Jackpot game a few times, but I didn’t realize it had a second chance component,” said the player. “When I got the email notifying me that I had won, I thought it was a scam. Once I called the Lottery and confirmed that it was real, I couldn’t help but cry.”
The lucky winner recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize. She plans to use the money on bills and buying a new car.
The online instant Monthly Jackpot has a second chance jackpot funded part of every purchase for the game. Players earn an entry for every 50 cents they wager each month.
The random drawing takes place once a month and the progressive jackpot resets to $5,000. The next Monthly Jackpot drawing will take place on July 6.