Oakland County man unknowingly wins $100,000 Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 35-year-old man won a Michigan Lottery game that he didn't know he entered.
The lucky player claimed a $100,000 top prize from the final second chance drawing in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, which took place on Nov. 12.
The winner bought an instant ticket for a chance to win the $6 million jackpot. He didn't realize that scanning his nonwinning ticket into the Michigan Lottery app automatically entered him into the second chance drawing.
After the Nov. 12 drawing, the lucky winner woke up to find a missed call from Lansing on his phone, which he assumed was a scam call.
"I checked my emails before starting my day and saw I had an email from the Lottery notifying me of the prize," he said. "I did some researching and found that the Lottery headquarters is in Lansing, so I decided to call the number back."
A Michigan Lottery employee got to deliver the good news about the anonymous winner's prize and how he won.
"You always read stories about big Lottery winners, but you never think you’ll be one of them," he said. "It is such a surreal feeling."
The lucky winner plans to pay off some bills with his windfall and save the remainder.