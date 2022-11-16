Oakland County man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery's Big Spin show

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Big Spin wheel was very kind to an Oakland County man.
Walt Belcher of Waterford landed on the $2 million space during the Michigan Lottery's show. The 71-year-old said he feels "extremely blessed" to walk away from the show as a millionaire.
“When the wheel stopped on the $2 million prize, I was blown away," Belcher said. "All of this has been such a blessing and I feel very fortunate.”
He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
“It still hasn’t sunk in that I won, so I haven’t decided what I will do with the money yet. All I can say right now is that it pays off to enter your losing tickets,” Belcher said.
He entered a nonwinning The Big Spin instant ticket in a second chance drawing, where he was selected to spin the prize wheel on the lottery's TV show.
The Michigan Lottery is taking entries for the next Big Spin show. Players who buy The Big Spin instant game tickets from lottery retailers across the state and don't win a prize can click here to upload their ticket codes.
A random drawing will select five players, who will appear on the show for a chance to win $100,00 to $2 million. The next drawings will be Dec. 28 and March 1.