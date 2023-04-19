Oakland County man wins $4.38 million Lotto 47 jackpot

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A big win on April Fools Day was no joke for an Oakland County man.
The 60-year-old claimed a $4.38 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game after matching all six numbers in the April 1 drawing -- 04-08-17-19-24-45.
He bought the winning ticket at Lathrup Village Convenience on Southfield Road in Lathrup Village.
The lucky winner scanned his ticket after the drawing and it came back with a message to file a claim for a large prize at the Michigan Lottery office. He couldn't believe a store employee, who told him the prize must be really big.
His family also thought he was joking when he called to share the good news.
"I called my family to tell them the good news and they thought I was playing an April Fools' joke on them," the lucky winner said. "It took some convincing before they finally believed that I'd won."
The 60-year-old decided to receive his prize as a lump sum of $3.04 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. He plans to save all of his winnings.
"Winning still doesn't feel real and I don't think it will for a while," said the player. "Once it sinks in, I will start making some plans for the money, but as of now I plan to save most of it."
Lotto 47 tickets cost $1 for drawings on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. Players can add the optional Double Play and EZMatch for an additional $1 apiece.