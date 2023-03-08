Oakland County woman turns bright red after winning $300,000

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County woman's coworkers got concerned when she turned beet red after scratching off a winning Michigan Lottery ticket.
The 46-year-old was OK -- just stunned to win the $300,000 top prize from the Mystery Key Cashword instant game.
She purchased the winning ticket at the Hollywood Super Market on North Campbell Road in Madison Heights while on break from her job. The lucky winner scratched off her ticket right away in front of some coworkers.
"I didn’t think I won anything at first until I looked the ticket over a second time," she said. "When I realized how much I’d won, I turned bright red and a coworker asked if I was OK, so I handed him the ticket and had him look it over."
The lucky winner had a couple more coworkers check the ticket to make sure her eyes weren't deceiving her.
"Eventually, I scanned it on the lottery app and confirmed my $300,000 prize," she said. "Winning feels unbelievable."
The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, plans to pay off some bills with her winnings and save the rest.
Michigan Lottery players already have won $19 million worth of prizes from the Mystery Key Cashword game since July. More than $19 million worth of prizes remain, including another $300,000 jackpot.