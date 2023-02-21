Oakland County woman wins $100,000 in Michigan Lottery drawing

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A second chance paid off big time for an Oakland County woman who won a $100,000 Michigan Lottery drawing.
Victoria Rudzewicz of White Lake didn't even know she entered a second chance drawing earlier this month, where she won the top prize in the $6,000,000 Jackpot game.
Players who purchase $6,000,000 Jackpot instant game tickets that don't win right away can scan them into the Michigan Lottery app to enter the second chance drawing for a chance to win $500 to $100,000.
"I scan all of my tickets on the Michigan Lottery app to check them, but I didn’t know I was entering a second chance giveaway by scanning my non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets," said Rudzewicz.
She initially wasn't sure whether an email from the Michigan Lottery informing her of the $100,000 prize was legitimate.
"I got a call from the Lottery shortly after receiving the email and that's when I knew it was real," Rudzewicz said. "It was so exciting. I called my daughter right away to tell her the good news.”
The 75-year-old plans to spend some of her winnings on a Florida trip with her daughter and save the rest.
The Michigan Lottery will stage eight more second chance drawings in the $6,000,000 Jackpot game this year. Players should scan their nonwinning tickets into the lottery's app by Sept. 1 to enter.