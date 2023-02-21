 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop early Wednesday
afternoon and change to sleet and freezing rain by early
evening. Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the
evening before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing
is expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Oakland County woman wins $100,000 in Michigan Lottery drawing

  • Updated
  • 0
Oakland County woman wins $100,000 Michigan Lottery drawing

Victoria Rudzewicz of White Lake won a $100,000 prize from a second chance drawing in the Michigan Lottery's $6,000,000 Jackpot instant game.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A second chance paid off big time for an Oakland County woman who won a $100,000 Michigan Lottery drawing.

Victoria Rudzewicz of White Lake didn't even know she entered a second chance drawing earlier this month, where she won the top prize in the $6,000,000 Jackpot game.

Players who purchase $6,000,000 Jackpot instant game tickets that don't win right away can scan them into the Michigan Lottery app to enter the second chance drawing for a chance to win $500 to $100,000.

"I scan all of my tickets on the Michigan Lottery app to check them, but I didn’t know I was entering a second chance giveaway by scanning my non-winning $6,000,000 Jackpot tickets," said Rudzewicz.

She initially wasn't sure whether an email from the Michigan Lottery informing her of the $100,000 prize was legitimate.

"I got a call from the Lottery shortly after receiving the email and that's when I knew it was real," Rudzewicz said. "It was so exciting. I called my daughter right away to tell her the good news.”

The 75-year-old plans to spend some of her winnings on a Florida trip with her daughter and save the rest.

The Michigan Lottery will stage eight more second chance drawings in the $6,000,000 Jackpot game this year. Players should scan their nonwinning tickets into the lottery's app by Sept. 1 to enter.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you