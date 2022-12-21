 Skip to main content
Oakland County woman wins $4 million scratch off lottery jackpot

  Updated
  • 0
An Oakland County woman won a $4 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's VIP Millions instant game.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oakland County got much more than a turkey for Thanksgiving when she visited a Kroger store in November.

The 49-year-old purchased a VIP Millions instant ticket from the Michigan Lottery during her trip to get a turkey on Nov. 23 and she won a $4 million jackpot.

The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket on the day before Thanksgiving at the Kroger on North Coolidge Highway in Troy. She was out getting a turkey because her husband didn't have time.

“After going back and forth about who was going to go to the store since we were both busy, I agreed to. I purchased the turkey and then stopped and bought a VIP Millions ticket on my way out," the lucky winner said.

She scratched off the ticket when she got home and noticed that she matched one of the numbers. But she didn't scratch off the winning amount. 

The 49-year-old winner later scanned the ticket on the Michigan Lottery app.

"When confetti came up on the screen showing I’d won $4 million, I started shaking and felt like I couldn’t breathe," she said. "My family thought I was having a heart attack."

The lucky winner recently claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters. She decided to take a $2.7 million lump sum payment rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.

The couple plans to pay bills and complete some home renovations with their winnings. The rest will go into savings.

Players have won more than $58 million worth of prizes from the VIP Millions instant game since June. More than $106 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $4 million jackpots.

