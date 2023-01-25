Ogemaw County man wins $1.15 million lottery jackpot on Christmas Eve

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County man got an extra large present from the Michigan Lottery on Christmas Eve.
The 62-year-old won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot by matching all six numbers -- 17-18-19-32-36-46 -- in the Dec. 24 drawing with a ticket purchased at the BP gas station on Bennett Street in Rose City.
The lucky winner said he usually buys a Lotto 47 ticket with his morning coffee at the gas station. But he didn't check the winning ticket for a few days after the drawing and didn't realize he won until he spoke with the clerk.
"I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket," the lucky winner said.
He pulled out his ticket from the Christmas Eve drawing and asked the clerk to scan it. Her face lit up and she handed him a print out of the winnings numbers.
"When I saw I’d matched them all, I dropped to my knees in tears," the big winner said. "I feel so incredibly blessed."
He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the big prize. He plans to spend the windfall on bills, home renovations and invest the remainder.