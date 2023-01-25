 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into
the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow
accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning
commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

Bands of higher intensity snowfall will push through the area
over the next several hours. Snowfall rates may exceed a half
inch per hour at times, resulting in additional snow accumulations
of 1 to 2 inches through 2 PM with locally higher amounts
possible. Motorists should be prepared for variable road
conditions as temperatures hold between 32 and 34 degrees, with
snow covered and slick conditions worsening on untreated roadways.
Visibility may be reduced to a half mile or less at times. Slow
down and use caution if traveling this afternoon.

Ogemaw County man wins $1.15 million lottery jackpot on Christmas Eve

  • Updated
  • 0
Ogemaw County man wins $1.15 million lottery jackpot on Christmas Eve

An Ogemaw County man won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot with this ticket.

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ogemaw County man got an extra large present from the Michigan Lottery on Christmas Eve.

The 62-year-old won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot by matching all six numbers -- 17-18-19-32-36-46 -- in the Dec. 24 drawing with a ticket purchased at the BP gas station on Bennett Street in Rose City.

The lucky winner said he usually buys a Lotto 47 ticket with his morning coffee at the gas station. But he didn't check the winning ticket for a few days after the drawing and didn't realize he won until he spoke with the clerk.

"I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket," the lucky winner said.

He pulled out his ticket from the Christmas Eve drawing and asked the clerk to scan it. Her face lit up and she handed him a print out of the winnings numbers. 

"When I saw I’d matched them all, I dropped to my knees in tears," the big winner said. "I feel so incredibly blessed."

He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim the big prize. He plans to spend the windfall on bills, home renovations and invest the remainder.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you