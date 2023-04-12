Ogemaw County man wins $150,000 on 'The Big Spin'

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Brett DeHate still can't believe he got a chance to spin the prize wheel on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show.

The wheel landed on $150,000, which he said will provide enough money to complete some home repairs, pay bills and add to his life savings.

"You never think these types of things will happen to you, but this is proof that they can," DeHate said after his experience on the show. "All kinds of things were going through my head as the wheel was spinning. When it landed on $150,000, I was very excited."

The 51-year-old from Lupton is one of five Michigan Lottery players to appear on the final installment of the show. Jeremiah Solomon of Bay City is the other Mid-Michigan player to appear on this round.

The contestants were selected after buying The Big Spin instant game lottery tickets. They didn't win a prize with the tickets, but they were entered into a second chance drawing to appear on the TV show.

Big Spin instant tickets can win up to $1 million. Players selected to appear on "The Big Spin" show are guaranteed to win a prize of $100,000 to $2 million on the prize wheel.

Players who don't win instantly with their tickets can submit Spin Codes online for entry into the second chance drawing. Those picked in the second chance drawing will appear on a TV show with former Detroit Pistons star John Salley.

Players have won $14 million from the Big Spin instant tickets since September. More than $56 million worth of prizes remain, including two $1 million jackpots.

No more players with nonwinning tickets will be selected for the second chance drawing, however.