Ohio man wins $1 million with Michigan Lottery instant game ticket

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WJRT) - A $1 million Michigan Lottery instant game jackpot will be heading south of the state line.
A 32-year-old man from Ohio won a jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Triple Million instant game while he was working in southern Michigan. The lucky winner purchased his ticket at Gerth's Beef & Deli in Temperance.
“I have been working in Michigan recently and I always stop at the same store to purchase a ticket while I’m here,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and went numb when I saw I won $1 million. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”
The Ohio man recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize. He opted to receive the money as a lump sum payment of $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
The lucky winner plans to invest his winnings in real estate.
Players have won more than $35 million playing Triple Million since December. More than $12 million in prizes remain, including two $10,000 prizes.