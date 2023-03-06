Ovid woman nearly threw away $1 million lottery winner

OVID, Mich. (WJRT) - An Ovid woman's second thought about throwing away some Michigan Lottery instant game tickets saved her from losing a $1 million prize.
The 30-year-old won a jackpot in the Sizzling Hot 7's scratch game with a ticket purchased at Hansen’s Quik Stop, which is located at 8998 East M-21 in Ovid.
She likes to play the Michigan Lottery's new instant games when the tickets come out, so she decided to buy two Sizzling Hot 7's tickets because it was a newer game.
"I scratched the tickets when I got in my car and thought they were both non-winners, so I put them in a bag with some other garbage to throw away," the lucky winner said.
She had a second thought about throwing away her tickets the next morning and looked them over one more time before putting them in the trash.
"When I saw I’d won $1 million, my heart started racing and I thought I was going to faint," the lucky 30-year-old said. "I called my mom and my husband right away to tell them the good news. I am so glad I decided to look the ticket over again before throwing it away."
She decided to claim her prize as a lump sum of $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. She plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.
Michigan Lottery players have won $15 million from the Sizzling Hot 7's game since January. More than $46 million worth of prizes remain, including two more $1 million jackpots.