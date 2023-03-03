Oxford couple claims $500,000 prize from Michigan Lottery game

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to 2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour window. These heavy rates are likely mainly late this evening into tonight. The peak rates occur this evening followed by moderate snow after midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated power outages will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet snow and gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&