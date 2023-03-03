 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Winds gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee
and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very heavy snow rates, on the order of 1 to
2+ inches per hour, are likely over a short three to six hour
window. These heavy rates are likely mainly late this evening
into tonight. The peak rates occur this evening followed by
moderate snow after midnight. Winds gusting to 45 mph may result
in rapid reductions to visibility and isolated power outages
will be possible from the cumulative impacts of accumulating wet
snow and gusty winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Oxford couple claims $500,000 prize from Michigan Lottery game

  • Updated
  • 0
Brandi Chislett-Barnes and her husband plan to buy a house with part of their $500,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery's Red Ruby Wild Time instant game.

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oxford woman says her $500,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery came at the perfect time for buying a new home.

Brandi Chislett-Barnes won the jackpot in the lottery's Red Ruby Wild Time instant game with a ticket purchased at the BP gas station on South Lapeer Road in Oxford.

Chislett-Barnes said she and her husband enjoy the Michigan Lottery's Wild Time series of scratch-off games. They purchased two Wild Time tickets during a stop at the gas station and scratched them off right away.

"When I saw I won $500,000, I started screaming and crying. I showed my family the winning prize amount and they all started cheering," Chislett-Barnes said. "Winning this money means everything to our family and came at the perfect time."

She plans to spend some of her winnings on buying a new home and then save the remainder.

Michigan Lottery players have won $22 million playing Red Ruby Wild Time since September. More than $33 million worth of prizes remain in the game, including another $500,000 jackpot.

