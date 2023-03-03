Oxford couple claims $500,000 prize from Michigan Lottery game

OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - An Oxford woman says her $500,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery came at the perfect time for buying a new home.
Brandi Chislett-Barnes won the jackpot in the lottery's Red Ruby Wild Time instant game with a ticket purchased at the BP gas station on South Lapeer Road in Oxford.
Chislett-Barnes said she and her husband enjoy the Michigan Lottery's Wild Time series of scratch-off games. They purchased two Wild Time tickets during a stop at the gas station and scratched them off right away.
"When I saw I won $500,000, I started screaming and crying. I showed my family the winning prize amount and they all started cheering," Chislett-Barnes said. "Winning this money means everything to our family and came at the perfect time."
She plans to spend some of her winnings on buying a new home and then save the remainder.
Michigan Lottery players have won $22 million playing Red Ruby Wild Time since September. More than $33 million worth of prizes remain in the game, including another $500,000 jackpot.