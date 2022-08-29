Pennsylvania man claims $2 million Lotto 47 jackpot 11 months later

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pennsylvania man had to make a special trip back to Michigan so he could claim a Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
The 59-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed a $2.08 million prize recently 11 months after he matched all five numbers in the Sept. 25, 2021 drawing -- 07-12-22-24-30-37.
He purchased the winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus on East Nine Mile Road in Warren while visiting family in Michigan.
“When I checked the winning numbers and saw I’d won the jackpot, I was in disbelief," the lucky winner said. "I waited to claim my prize until I had a plan in place for the money.”
Winning lottery tickets are valid for one year after the drawing date. The Lotto 47 winner accepted his prize as a lump sum of $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.
He plans to buy a new truck with his winnings and save the rest for retirement.