Pennsylvania man claims $2 million Lotto 47 jackpot 11 months later

A Pennsylvania man won $2.08 million with this Lotto 47 ticket from the Michigan Lottery while visiting family in Macomb County.

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pennsylvania man had to make a special trip back to Michigan so he could claim a Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 59-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed a $2.08 million prize recently 11 months after he matched all five numbers in the Sept. 25, 2021 drawing -- 07-12-22-24-30-37.

He purchased the winning ticket at Shoppers Market Plus on East Nine Mile Road in Warren while visiting family in Michigan.

“When I checked the winning numbers and saw I’d won the jackpot, I was in disbelief," the lucky winner said. "I waited to claim my prize until I had a plan in place for the money.”

Winning lottery tickets are valid for one year after the drawing date. The Lotto 47 winner accepted his prize as a lump sum of $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount.

He plans to buy a new truck with his winnings and save the rest for retirement.

