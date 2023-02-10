Port Austin gets to party after woman's $1 million 'Big Spin' win

PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (WJRT) - Aimee Krull promises a big party for her hometown of Port Austin when she brings home a $1 million prize from the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show.
Krull appeared on a recent episode of "The Big Spin," where she got to spin a wheel for a prize of $100,000 to $2 million. The wheel landed on the $1 million spot and she wants to celebrate with her town.
"I have so many emotions running through me after winning $1 million. It is such a dream," Krull said. "I am going to have a big party in Port Austin to celebrate with everyone."
She was selected to appear on "The Big Spin" after entering codes from nonwinning instant game tickets. Four other players were selected from a second chance drawing to appear on the show and spin the prize wheel.
"When I saw the Lottery caller ID come up on my phone, I knew instantly that I had been selected to be on 'The Big Spin' show and started crying," said Krull.
Besides the Port Austin party, she plans to buy a new car, complete some home improvements and take a vacation.
"Winning this prize provides a sense of financial relief," Krull said.
Five more players will be selected for "The Big Spin" after the final second chance drawing on March 1.