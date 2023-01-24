Port Austin woman to appear on 'The Big Spin' for chance at $2 million

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Port Austin woman is among five people selected to appear on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show, where they will win at least $100,000.

Aimee Krull and the four other contestants from Sand Lake, Norton Shores, Howell and Macomb will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. Prizes range from $100,000 to $2 million.

The contestants were selected after buying The Big Spin instant game lottery tickets. They didn't win a prize with the tickets, but they were entered into a second chance drawing to appear on the TV show.

The Big Spin is a two-part game from the Michigan Lottery.

For $10, players get a scratch-off lottery ticket for a chance to win prizes of $10 to $1 million instantly. Players already have won $6 million from The Big Spin instant tickets and $65 million worth of prizes remain, including three $1 million jackpots.

Players who don't win instantly with their tickets can submit Spin Codes online for entry into the second chance drawing. Those picked in the second chance drawing will appear on a TV show with former Detroit Pistons star John Salley.

The five players selected for "The Big Spin" TV show will appear after evening lottery drawings beginning on Feb. 6. The Michigan Lottery will select five more players to appear on televised "The Big Spin" shows by March 1, 2023.

Alysha Flaig of Burton appeared on "The Big Spin" in November, where she won $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme of Fenton won $300,000 on "The Big Spin" in December.

Five more players will be selected from second chance drawings this winter.