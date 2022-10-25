Powerball jackpot exceeds $700 million for Wednesday's drawing

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet. * WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI. * WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&