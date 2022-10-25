 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Powerball jackpot exceeds $700 million for Wednesday's drawing

  • Updated
  • 0
Do you feel lucky? Powerball jackpot reaches $630 million

A ticket to play Powerball costs $2.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone could win Michigan's second largest lottery prize in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot has increased to $700 million with a cash option of $336 million.

Nobody has won the Powerball in the past 35 drawings since Aug. 3, when a ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the Power Ball to claim a $206 million jackpot.

Cristy Davis of Waterford was the last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot. She claimed a $70 million prize after the Feb. 12, 2020, drawing. 

An Oakland County lottery club won Michigan's largest lottery jackpot in history, which was a $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize claimed in January 2021.

Powerball tickets cost $2 apiece with an optional $1 Power Play and $1 Double Play. Tickets for the $700 million jackpot drawing will be on sale until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at lottery retailers across the state and on the Michigan Lottery website.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you