Powerball jackpot exceeds $700 million for Wednesday's drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone could win Michigan's second largest lottery prize in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.
The jackpot has increased to $700 million with a cash option of $336 million.
Nobody has won the Powerball in the past 35 drawings since Aug. 3, when a ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the Power Ball to claim a $206 million jackpot.
Cristy Davis of Waterford was the last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot. She claimed a $70 million prize after the Feb. 12, 2020, drawing.
An Oakland County lottery club won Michigan's largest lottery jackpot in history, which was a $1.05 billion Mega Millions prize claimed in January 2021.
Powerball tickets cost $2 apiece with an optional $1 Power Play and $1 Double Play. Tickets for the $700 million jackpot drawing will be on sale until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at lottery retailers across the state and on the Michigan Lottery website.