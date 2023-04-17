 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerball player wins $1 million in Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
Powerball Ticket

A $747-million lottery jackpot is on the line during the Monday Powerball drawing on February 6, 2023.

 Keith Srakocic/AP

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Powerball player in Michigan is $1 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery says someone matched all five white balls -- 01-33-34-56-59 -- in Saturday night's drawing with a ticket purchased on the lottery's website.

The lucky winner has one year to contact the Michigan Lottery and claim their prize.

Nobody won the jackpot on Saturday, so $235 million will be up for grabs on Monday evening. Cristy Davis of Waterford was Michigan's last Powerball jackpot winner. She claimed $70 million from a drawing on Feb. 12, 2020.

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost $2 apiece with optional $1 add-ons for the Power Play and Double Play, which offer up to $10 million in additional winnings.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you