Powerball player wins $1 million in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A Powerball player in Michigan is $1 million richer.
The Michigan Lottery says someone matched all five white balls -- 01-33-34-56-59 -- in Saturday night's drawing with a ticket purchased on the lottery's website.
The lucky winner has one year to contact the Michigan Lottery and claim their prize.
Nobody won the jackpot on Saturday, so $235 million will be up for grabs on Monday evening. Cristy Davis of Waterford was Michigan's last Powerball jackpot winner. She claimed $70 million from a drawing on Feb. 12, 2020.
Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost $2 apiece with optional $1 add-ons for the Power Play and Double Play, which offer up to $10 million in additional winnings.