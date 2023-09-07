Restaurant worker wins nearly $200,000 Club Keno jackpot

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WJRT) - A restaurant worker's $10 bet before starting her shift turned into a prize large enough to put her daughter through college.

Shawna Foerster, 40, was getting ready to clock in for work at Bruno's Bar on North Clinton Avenue in St. Johns when she remembered $10 in her pocket, so she quick bought a Club Keno ticket.

Her coworker named Jack suggested she add The Jack onto her Club Keno ticket.

Foerster scanned her ticket later during her shift and a receipt printed that said she had to contact a Michigan Lottery office to claim her prize. She assumed the prize was about $1,000 until she downloaded the lottery app and scanned her ticket.

Foerster was stunned to learn she won a more than $197,000 jackpot.

She recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize. She plans to pay for her daughter's college education with part of her winnings and save the remainder.

"Winning this prize is life changing for my family. It means we'll be able to save for a rainy day and not worry as much about having a cushion to fall back on," Foerster said.

Club Keno is available at all 10,500 Michigan Lottery retailers and The Jack is an add-on game that can be added to increase a prize.