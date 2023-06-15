Saginaw woman wins $100,000 from Powerball drawing

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman claimed a $100,000 prize for matching four white balls in the June 5 Powerball drawing.
Cheryl Marx matched four of the five white balls -- 02-31-45-46-49, Powerball 20 -- to win a $50,000 prize. The added the optional Power Play, which doubled her prize to $100,000.
Marx bought her winning ticket at Tobacco & Liquor 1, located at 7570 Gratiot Road in Saginaw.
"I like to play Powerball and Mega Millions when the jackpot gets over $100 million," said Marx. "The morning after the drawing, I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers."
She forgot about the Power Play and assumed she won $50,000, which was thrilling. Marx brought her ticket to the Michigan Lottery office to claim her prize, where she learned how much she actually won.
"I was so excited about winning that I forgot I added the Power Play to my ticket," she said. "I am still in disbelief that I won $100,000."
Marx plans to complete some home improvement projects and help her family with the winnings.
An Ohio player was the last person to win the Powerball on April 19 with a $252.6 million jackpot. The jackpot for Saturday currently stands at $366 million.