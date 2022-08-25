Saginaw woman wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman says her jaw "dropped about a foot" after she realized she won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game.
The 62-year-old won the top prize in the Cashword Multiplier game with a ticket purchased at the GC Express gas station at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.
She said Cashword Multiplier is her favorite Michigan Lottery instant game and the only one she plays regularly. She scratched the ticket in her car after she got home noticed it revealed six red words.
"I was dumbfounded," the lucky winner said. "I had my son-in-law look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”
She plans to use her winnings on some home improvements.
“I’ve had this ticket for about a year and have been waiting for the right time to cash it. It feels amazing to finally be holding my check,” the player said.
Cashword Multiplier plays have won $29 million since June 2021. Each $5 ticket offers a chance to win up to $300,000.