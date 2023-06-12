Split-second purchase leads to $886,000 Michigan Lottery prize

CAPAC, Mich. (WJRT) - A split-second decision paid off in spades for a St. Clair County man, who won more than $886,000 from the Michigan Lottery.
The 52-year-old player saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting high while out visiting Good Time Charlie's on Downey Road in Capac with his brother.
After winning $10 on Club Keno, the lucky winner decided to spend his winnings on a Jackpot Slots ticket for a chance at the $886,000 jackpot.
"I was going to use the winnings to purchase an instant ticket, but I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was over $800,000, so I decided at the last minute to purchase a Jackpot Slots ticket instead," he said.
The winner said they realized he won the big prize before they got back to their table.
"I showed my brother the ticket and we started shouting with excitement! We couldn’t believe it and were in shock for a while," he said.
The lucky winner plans to spend his prize on helping his family.
"Winning is an awesome feeling and a huge relief because it will allow me to help my family," the player said.
The Michigan Lottery offers 11 fast cash games, which offer instant prizes, from retailers across the state. Tickets range from $2 to $20 per play, which all feed into a progressive jackpot.
A winner can hit the jackpot at any time and it will reset.