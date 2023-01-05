Tawas-area man ready to have fun with $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Perfect Gift instant game from the Michigan Lottery turned out to be just that for a Tawas-area man.
The 51-year-old winner claimed a $500,000 prize from the Perfect Gift instant game with a ticket purchased the night before Thanksgiving at Miners Grove on North Wilber Road in East Tawas.
He scratched off the ticket on Thanksgiving morning while he and his wife were preparing dinner.
"When I saw I won $500,000, I was in disbelief," the lucky winner said. "I had my wife check the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right."
He plays Michigan Lottery games often, so he's glad to see his persistence pay off with a big prize.
"I don’t have any specific plans in mind for the money yet, but I am looking forward to having some fun with it," the player said.
Players have won more than $16 million from the Perfect Gift instant game since October. More than $16 million worth of prizes remain, including another $500,000 jackpot.