...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 22 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 5 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million -- the fifth-largest jackpot in its history

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million ahead of the October 26 drawing.

Now might just be a good time to buy a Powerball ticket.

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time, according to a Powerball news release.

There have been 35 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner drawn, the release says. There will be another drawing at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

But unfortunately for ticket buyers, the odds of winning the massive prize are just 1 in 292.2 million. The lucky winner can choose to either receive 30 payments over 29 years or a lump-sum payment, according to the news release.

And the cash value of the prize will be around $335.7 million, says Powerball.

The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time was $1.586 billion in January 2016, per the release. The next-biggest jackpots were $768.4 million in 2019, $758.7 million in 2017, and $731.1 million in 2021.

