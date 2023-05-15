Tuscola County woman buying new car with $417,000 lottery prize

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tuscola County woman is planning to class up her ride after winning a $417,000 prize from the Michigan Lottery's Fantasy 5 game.
The 63-year-old winner matched all five numbers in the April 30 drawing -- 08-14-30-37-39 -- with a ticket purchased on the Michigan Lottery website. It was one of 10 tickets she bought for the drawing.
The lucky winner was "bummed" when she noticed someone won a jackpot the following day.
"The possibility of myself being the jackpot winner didn't even cross my mind," she said.
The winner checked her Michigan Lottery account online to see whether she won at least a few dollars. That's when she discovered that she won the big jackpot and started screaming.
"My husband ran upstairs because he thought something was wrong," the lucky winner said. "When I showed him how much I'd won, he was in disbelief."
She plans to buy a new car with her winnings and save the rest.