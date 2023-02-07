 Skip to main content
Two Michigan Powerball players win $1 million in Monday's drawing

  • Updated
  • 0
Powerball's second-largest jackpot -- an estimated $1.2 billion -- up for grabs Wednesday

Powerball ticket

 Keith Srakocic/AP

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Powerball players from Michigan became instant millionaires in Monday evening's drawing.

The Michigan Lottery says the players matched all five white balls -- 05-11-22-23-69 -- to win $1 million prizes. One ticket was purchased on the Michigan Lottery website and the other was purchased at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

The winners have one year to claim their prizes.

A single ticket sold in Washington state won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing by matching all five white balls and the Power Ball. 

The jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history and ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

