Two Michigan Powerball players win $1 million in Monday's drawing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Powerball players from Michigan became instant millionaires in Monday evening's drawing.
The Michigan Lottery says the players matched all five white balls -- 05-11-22-23-69 -- to win $1 million prizes. One ticket was purchased on the Michigan Lottery website and the other was purchased at the Sav-way Food Center on West Michigan Avenue in Lansing.
The winners have one year to claim their prizes.
A single ticket sold in Washington state won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing by matching all five white balls and the Power Ball.
The jackpot is the fifth-largest in Powerball history and ninth-largest in U.S. lottery history.