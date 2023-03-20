Two Mid-Michigan lottery players could win $2 million on 'The Big Spin'

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Two Mid-Michigan residents are among five lottery players selected to appear on "The Big Spin" show, where they could win up to $2 million.

Brett DeHate of Lupton in Ogemaw County and Jeremiah Solomon of Bay City will get to spin "The Big Spin" wheel on TV. The other three contestants are from Farmington Hills, Jackson and Roseville.

Prizes for the two-part game from the from the Michigan Lottery range from $100,000 to $2 million.

The contestants were selected after buying The Big Spin instant game lottery tickets. They didn't win a prize with the tickets, but they were entered into a second chance drawing to appear on the TV show.

For $10, players get a scratch-off lottery ticket for a chance to win prizes of $10 to $1 million instantly. Players already have won $15 million from The Big Spin instant tickets and $57 million worth of prizes remain, including two $1 million jackpots.

Players who don't win instantly with their tickets can submit Spin Codes online for entry into the second chance drawing. Those picked in the second chance drawing will appear on a TV show with former Detroit Pistons star John Salley.

The five players selected for "The Big Spin" TV show will appear after evening lottery drawings beginning on April 10. These five players will be the final group selected for "The Big Spin" show on TV.

Aimee Krull of Port Austin won the most from Mid-Michigan on "The Big Spin," where the prize wheel landed on $1 million in January. She promised to hold a big party of the town.

Alysha Flaig of Burton appeared on "The Big Spin" in November, where she won $100,000. Kaitlyn VanDamme of Fenton won $300,000 on "The Big Spin" in December.