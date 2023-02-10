Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game.
The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
The lucky winner said he scanned the ticket right after the purchase before he scratched it off. The lottery machine indicated that he needed to file a claim, so he went out to his car to scratch it and see what he won.
"When I saw I'd won $500,000, I called my family right away to tell them the good news. It was such an amazing feeling," the lucky winner said.
He recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim his prize, which he plans to invest.
Players have won $46 million playing Cashword Times 10 since February 2022. More than $12 million worth of prizes remain, including one more $500,000 jackpot.