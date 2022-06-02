West Michigan man wins two lottery jackpots in less than a month

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Allegan County man is on a hot streak with the Michigan Lottery.
The 33-year-old has claimed two jackpots in less than a month, making him a newly minted millionaire. He bought both winning tickets at the Main Street Pub in Kalamazoo.
The largest and most recent prize was a $1.27 million Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash Jackpot claimed in May. He also won a jackpot over $95,000 in the Club Keno The Jack game on April 20.
The lucky winner was at Main Street Pub with a friend when they noticed the Michigan Lottery's Fast Cash jackpot was climbing well over $1 million. He assumed someone had to win, so he bought a few tickets.
“When I saw the three jackpot symbols on the same row, I immediately got out my phone to scan the ticket on the lottery app," the 33-year-old said. "When I saw the amount come up on the screen, I turned to my friend and said: ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ I was speechless.”
He plans to invest both of his prizes.
“Winning this prize is life changing. It will allow me to do things that would not have been possible otherwise,” the player said.