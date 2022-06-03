Woman wins $4 million with lottery ticket purchased in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A stranger foretold a Genesee County woman's fortune.
The 54-year-old woman stopped at the Mobil gas station on Saginaw Street in Grand Blanc. While she was waiting in line, a stranger told her to buy a $30 Michigan Lottery instant game ticket, because they felt she would win the $4 million top prize.
And she did.
"We thought about it for a moment and then decided to purchase an Ultimate Millions ticket," the lucky winner said. “We scratched the ticket when we got in the car and were in shock when we saw we’d won $4 million."
The put the ticket away and decided to take another look when they got home to make sure their eyes weren't deceiving them.
"We thought we were missing something and that there was no way we had actually won," the 54-year-old woman said.
She recently claimed her prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. She received her winnings as a $2.5 million lump sum rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
The winner plans to pay bills and save the rest of her winnings.
Players have won more than $128 million on the Ultimate Millions game since September 2020. More than $11 million worth or prizes remain, including three $10,000 tickets.