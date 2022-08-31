Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist visits MCC to tout success of Michigan Reconnect

A debt free college education. Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was at Mott Community College Wednesday putting the spotlight on new grants for the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs.
The programs cover college tuition to help adult students complete a college degree.
They were first launched in 2021 and since that time the state says more than 100,000 people have signed up.
Kia Washington is in the program at Mott College. Years ago she was on track to getting a college degree and life happened.
"I was married young, divorced young and and also experienced the loss of my infant son," she said.
Life also happened to Jennifer Cronkright during her first try at obtaining a college degree.
" I first started college and then I got sick when I was young" she said. Cronkright wanted to return, but life she says got away.
"I have three kids and my husband had a family business and and I had to help him," Cronkright said.
Both Washington and Cronkright are now getting a second chance to finish what they have started at no cost through the Michigan Reconnect Program at Mott Community College. It was launched in 2021 by the Whitmer administration.
"That's because we know that connecting people with post secondary, post high school degrees and credentials and educational pathways is really important to Michigan's present and future" said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist who spoke to students and faculty at Mott Community College.
When it comes to degree holders in Michigan, the state ranks in the bottom third of the country with residents who hold a bachelors or above. Less than 30% of Michigan adults 25 or older have a college degree. The state has a 60 by 30 goal.
"That means that we want every adult in Michigan or at least 60 percent of them to have a degree or certification post high school by the year 2030," said Gilchrist.
$55 million has been budgeted by the state to support the program in 2023.