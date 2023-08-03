Major League Fishing brings long-term economic impact to GLB

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Summertime gives communities like Bay City more opportunities to hold events while bringing the community together.
Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour is bringing in tourists who want to see a full week of fishing in the heart of Bay City.
"They eat here, they eat at our restaurant, they eat in Downtown Bay City, they support all the local businesses. They shop here, they fill their gas here, they purchase last-minute fishing equipment, " said Tricia Coonan, a senior sales manager of Doubletree Bay City Riverfront.
The hotel is the headquarters for the tournament which runs from August 1st to the 6th.
"So 7-8 days of hotel rooms just at our hotels. They also have overflow with additional hotels," said Coonan.
City Commissioner Ed Clements is part of the group who brought the tournament to the city.
"Conservatively we figured this will be a $1.5 million impact," Clements said.
The event holds long-term impact with the coverage of the event on Discovery Channel helping attract a national fan base.
"The fans after the tournament, maybe next summer will make a trip here to fish. We're really showing off what a great fishery we have here. So, we're looking really forward to the economic impacting anywhere from 5 years to a decade," said Clements.
And with a festival hosted by the league taking place this weekend at Wenonah Park over 20 local vendors including food trucks and crafts will be displayed.
"We're going to be here setting up in the park for the weekend. It's going to bring a lot of dollars, and a lot of exposure to Bay City," said Michael Malone, VP of
Through an event like this, local businesses are glad there's opportunity to showcase every element of Bay City.
"Its kind of nice spreading the wealth in all of downtown Bay City amongst all the hotels," said Coonan.
Clements said they are working with Grand Valley State University on a study of the economic impact of the event to better look at the data for the future.