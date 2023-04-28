Major upgrades and renovations halfway complete at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Community Schools continue to make progress on the major renovation project at Doyle-Ryder Elementary School.
ABC 12 got a chance to tour the facility with Superintendent Kevelin Jones.
He says since the '70s, there haven't been any renovations and updates this major. And now, they have reached their halfway mark until this project is fully completed.
"The scholars that attend Doyle-Ryder and attend Flint Schools, they are our major concern as feeling as though where they learn is a safe and modern place for them to learn," he said.
In a few months, students and staff will be walking into the newly remodeled Doyle-Ryder Elementary School.
They haven't been in the building since December 2021 due to mold being spotted in classrooms and a major pipe bust in December of last year.
For the time-being, students have been placed at Potter Elementary School.
All of those challenges pushed the goal to modernize the 120-year-old building.
"This school was originally an open concept school where when you walk into the corridors you can go right into the classroom without opening an door, without having to go around a wall space," said Jones.
The district wants students to learn in closed classrooms with security being the least of their concerns. These rooms will also have built-in windows where visitors can't see from the outside if lights are turned off.
Two additional classrooms have been built on the upper level which will increase the number of Doyle-Ryder scholars.
"It's not a huge significant change, but we have two extra classrooms. That's about 40 extra scholars we can add to classrooms."
One-on-one breakout nooks will be built into hallways for extra educational support.
Scaled tiles with the school's mascot colors will line the classroom floors for that extra Dragon spirit feel.
"We want them to know this is a safe space to learn. We want them to know we care enough about them so we can build upon the renovations that have started at Doyle-Ryder," said Jones. "In other words 'What have we done here, that we can do at other schools in the district?"
Jones says the district is excited to plan an opening day for students and staff in June. The project will be completed by August for the new school year.