SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people, including survivors, showed up to Krossroads Park in Saginaw to support breast cancer awareness.
The annual Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region raises money for breast cancer research. Similar events take place across the country and help raise over 71 millions dollars.
Participants enjoyed music, food trucks and various interactive displays at tents at the park.
Another event is planned in Flint on October 22nd.
To find our more, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org