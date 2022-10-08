 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the west
with gusts up to 30 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 4 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 4 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region

  • Updated
  • 0
2022 Making Strides Great Lakes Bay Region

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people, including survivors,  showed up to Krossroads Park in Saginaw to support breast cancer awareness.  

The annual Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region raises money for breast cancer research.   Similar events take place across the country and help raise over 71 millions dollars.  

Making Strides of Great Lakes Bay Region

Participants enjoyed music, food trucks and various interactive displays at tents at the park.   

Another event is planned in Flint on October 22nd.

To find our more, visit www.makingstrideswalk.org

Recommended for you