Man accused of grabbing child, forcing her into bathroom in Sanilac County thrift store

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little girl recounts the scary situation her daughter escaped from and is not entirely happy with how the police chief handled the matter.
It was on Friday when a man was arrested, accused of assaulting an eight-year girl at a thrift store in Sandusky.
The man was staying at an area homeless shelter, a program where the Sandusky Police Chief is the president of the board.
The mom eventually realized the suspect in the case was convicted of a similar crime through a past ABC 12 News story.
We did a report in March 2022 where a man grabbed a young girl and forced into the bathroom of a Saginaw area theater and the mother in this most recent case wonders why the leaders of this homeless shelter and affiliated thrift store didn't do a better job of preventing this from allegedly happening again.
"He opened the bathroom door, he looked both ways, and then he grabbed her and started dragging her into the bathroom," is what the little girl told her mother, Sydney Kitchen.
Kitchen of Snover says that frightening situation happened inside the Hope Thrift Store in Sandusky. Kitchen was close by her children inside the store and heard her six-year-old son yelling about the attack.
The girl was abe to escape and was not injured, police arrived, and 19-year-old Andrew Jewell was arrested for assault. For Kitchen, her husband and two children, the incident was a nightmare.
"People say at least you were able to stop it before anything happened, but that is not true, because my daughter was attacked, she is going to have to live with this," she says.
Kitchen would later see an online ABC 12 News story from March 2022, where Jewell eventually plead no contest to assault after dragging a young girl into the bathroom of a Saginaw area theater.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two year's probation.
Jewell was staying here, a faith-based homeless shelter in Sandusky and as part of the community service, he was working at the thrift store.
"We don't accept sex offenders at this shelter, they knew of a misdemeanor conviction. They didn't know it involved another forced incident of a young girl into a bathroom," says Sandusky Police Chief Brett Lester.
Jewell was not convicted of a sex crime in the Saginaw County case.
Lester sits on the board of Michigan House of Hope which oversees the shelter and the store.
"We are going to look at everything and to see if there are any areas we can be improving," he says.
Still, Kitchen feels Lester, and the manager of the shelter and store, Tom Bowser, a convicted felon, are more in damage control for how this makes their program look, instead of giving support to the eight-year-old victim.
"I feel like they are on the defense, and not supporting my child, who is the victim, it's a scary thing, a very scary thing," says Kitchen.
"The whole inicdent is deeply saddening," says Lester.
Jewell remains in jail being held on a $10,000 bond.