Man convicted in deadly Saginaw Township drunk driving crash heading to prison again

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man who lost two daughters to a drunk driver is reacting as that same drunk driver was sentenced to prison again for driving under the influence.
Christopher Sandoval was sentenced to prison for driving drunk in 2002, causing the deaths of Shannon and Heather Mayes.
Court records show he was discharged from parole in 2020. But a short time later, he was arrested for drunk driving again. Sandoval was sentenced in this latest case to at least 30 months in prison.
Ron Mayes, his wife and their two children still cope with the loss of their two loved ones. When learning that Sandoval is heading back to prison, his thoughts are with Sandoval's family.
"Kind of surprising to me, and frustrating, disappointing. I feel bad for him and his family," Mayes said.
It's now more than 22 years since Ron Mayes and his family had their lives upended when Shannon and Heather Mayes died on Oct. 15, 2000. They were killed in a Saginaw Township crash after Sandoval hit their car.
He later was convicted of driving drunk and causing their deaths.
"It's 22 years and the first thing people think about is when you lose somebody is where would they be now," Mayes said.
The 42-year-old Sandoval is now back in the Saginaw County Jail, awaiting to be sent to prison.
Court records indicate Sandoval served about 16 years in prison after being convicted in the Mayes case, was discharged from parole in September of 2020, but two months later was arrested again for drunk driving in Thomas Township.
He was sentenced last month to spend 30 months to 20 years behind bars.
"It's a shame. He has his whole life to live and ended up going through the system again. We are thankful that nobody else got hurt," Mayes said.
The owner of a security company said he forgives the man who brought his family so much pain.
"You have to forgive the guy, obviously, so that just makes your life that much easier," Mayes said.
His daughters would be 42 and 36 now.
"They are in a super awesome place and we will see them again one day, which is very, very good," Mayes said.
Sandoval's attorney, Michael Oakes, did not return a message seeking comment on the case Wednesday.