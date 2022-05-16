Man convicted in Saginaw Township gun store heist back in jail, could impact previous sentence

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A man that was charged and plead guilty to a Saginaw Township gun store heist is back behind bars.
There is no record of his conviction for the stolen guns, because it is shielded from the public eye.
That could change now because of his most recent arrest.
20-year-old Travontis Miller was one of the three people who were granted a special sentencing status, where if they complete their jail or probation sentences and didn't get into further trouble, it would stay out of public records.
Miller was 17-years-old when he was one of three people who broke into the Showtime Guns and Ammo store in Saginaw Township in August of 2019 and stole 49 guns.
At this point, only 15 of the weapons have been recovered, the most recent one discovered in a traffic stop in December.
Miller and the two other suspects plead guilty last year to 15 felonies and were granted Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status, or HYTA, meaning that if they successfully completed their sentences handed down by Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello, their convictions could not be found by the general public in court records, a way for youthful offenders to avoid a serious crime on their record.
HYTA is available to people between the ages of 17 and 24.
Miller is now back in the Saginaw County Jail, arrested on a warrant that was issued in December for assault with intent to do great bodily harm- strangulation, unarmed robbery and domestic violence.
Jail records indicate that he may face new charges stemming from his arrest this weekend, including having a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
When Miller was sentenced in the gun robbery case, he received the stiffest terms of the three, 10 to 23 months, but again because that has been shielded from public view, its not clear how long he served.
At the sentencing, Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson argued against granting the three HYTA status, saying Miller and the two others never told investigators where the remaining missing guns might be located.
The Michigan State Police and the ATF continue to search for those stolen guns
It's not clear if or when a decision will be made to revoke Miller's HYTA status on the gun store theft conviction.
Miller is being held on a $50,000 cash surety bond.