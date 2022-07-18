 Skip to main content
Man dies attempting to save grandson in Bay County boating accident

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has died following a boating accident while fishing in the Saginaw Bay on Saturday. 

Bay County Sheriffs Office has released information regarding the death of 62-year-old James Georg David after he jumped into the Saginaw Bay in an attempt to save his grandson. 

Reports indicate that the 3-year-old boy fell overboard while fishing and that the 9-year-old brother called 911 and told dispatch his father and grandfather went into the water to rescue the young boy. 

The father was able to save the young boy and himself, but the grandfather did not make it back to the boat.

David later died at the hospital. 

