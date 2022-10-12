Man faces assault charge for hitting Saginaw city councilman with a baseball bat

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A dispute between a Saginaw man and a Saginaw city councilman has resulted in one criminal charge.
In late August, Councilman Michael Flores got into a heated dispute with a man and the man allegedly hit Flores with a baseball bat.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office has charged the man with felonious assault, but also indicated it was not pleased with the conduct of Flores either.
"That dude right here with the purple on," Diana Gaines can be heard saying on cell phone video shortly after her fiancée's confrontation with another man.
The person talking to Saginaw police officers in the shaky cell phone video is Flores. He walked across the property of Walter Curley and his fiancée' Diana Gaines on Aug. 29, words were exchanged and Curley explained how Flores attempted to walk into their home.
"He snatched it back open. When he snatched that door open, I followed up with a right cross and elbow and knocked him off the porch," Curley said in September.
He eventually was arrested, as he admitted to grabbing a baseball bat and hitting Flores in the area of his legs, but he was not criminally charged and was released.
The couple claimed Flores used racial slurs, which Flores denies.
Court records now indicate Curley has been charged with one count of felonious assault. The prosecutor's office released the following statement about the case:
“On occasion, upon request or inquiry, we take a second look at cases referred to us for criminal charges. We did so in the case of an assault that occurred against Saginaw City Councilman Michael Flores on August 29, 2022, in the city of Saginaw. We determined that, although we were not pleased with either party’s actions in this incident, one cannot make threats with or assault someone with a baseball bat. There are ways to handle situations such as this, and violence is not the answer."
Flores did not want to comment on the case, but he is "sincerely heartened by each and every neighbor and Saginawian resident who has taken the time to reach out privately to express their support for him over the last month and a half."
Gaines said Curley, who has not appeared in court for arraignment, was just trying to defend his home and his property.