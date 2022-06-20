Man found guilty after a double traffic fatality in 2019

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer County Jury found the driver from a 2019 double fatal crash guilty after multiple counts causing death.

The Jury found Michael Burns of Davison guilty of two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death.

His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody at the Lapeer County Jail until sentencing, which is expected to occur in August of 2022.

The Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office issued formal criminal charges in the case in January of 2020 where a six count felony warrant was issued against Burns.

Burns surrendered at the Lapeer County Jail on January 11, 2020 where he was then arraigned and released on bond.

The crash originally occurred on August 25, 2019 claiming the lives of a motorcycle rider and passenger.

The original report from 2019 stated that deputies responded to the car versus motorcycle crash on N. Lapeer north of Mayfield Road in Lapeer. It was there that witnesses told deputies that they saw an erratic driving pattern associated a 2005 GMC Envoy that was traveling north upon N. Lapeer Road prior to the collision.

Just north of Mayfield Road, the Envoy crossed the centerline into the southbound lane within the path of a 2012 Harley Davidson. The collision was considered “head on”.

The driver and lone occupant of the Envoy, Michael Burns, was was transported to McLaren in Lapeer and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcycle rider, 53-year-old Brian Stamp of Marlette, and passenger 51-year-old Rhonda McHaffy were pronounced deceased at the scene.