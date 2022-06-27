Man shot to death in Bay City was wanted on murder warrant in recent Saginaw homicide

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A shooting in broad daylight happened here in a business district on Bay City's southside, and the murder may be connected to a Saginaw homicide.
It was around 4:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon when a man was shot outside a pizza restaurant on Columbus Avenue.
A woman and child he was with were not injured.
Police believe the man was targeted in the shooting and a check of court records indicates the victim, Cortez Owens, was a suspect in a Father's Day murder in Saginaw.
34-year-old Cortez Owens was leaving D'Angelo's Pizza on Columbus Avenue with a female friend and her nine-year-old son Sunday afternoon.
"As they were going back to their car is when the subject approached and started shooting," says Caleb Rowell, Deputy Director of the Bay City Public Safety Department.
Owens was shot numerous times and died from his injuries. The woman and child were not hurt. Police continue to search for the suspect.
The shooting happened in broad daylight, right across the street from J B Men's Apparel on Columbus Avenue.
"I got a text message from a friend of mine, saying how is your business," says Bill Keipert, who co-owns the business.
He is also on the Columbus Avenue Management board and says this type of violence doesn't happen here often.
"Its a safe neighborhood, every neighborhood is safe until something happens,' says Keipert.
Court records indicate that Owens was facing an open murder and several other charges in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Monte Wilson of Saginaw.
Wilson was shot on Father's Day on Bundy Street in Saginaw, after an argument during a block party.
Deperryon King was arraigned today in connection with the Wilson homicide.
Rowell says the Sunday shooting was the first murder in Bay City in more than a year.
"Its not something that would ordinarily happen here, takes us by surprise, but it can happen anywhere, and obviously they were targeting this individual for whatever reason, whoever the shooter is," says Rowell.
Police believe the shooter ran off, but possibly got into an SUV that was seen speeding away from the area.