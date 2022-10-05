Man slain after exchanging gunfire with police in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A man has been shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with police outside a home in Lansing.
Police Chief Ellery Sosebee says officers were attempting to serve a search warrant about 5 a.m. Tuesday when the man threatened them with a weapon.
The police department says that as officers were trying to negotiate with the man, he came out of the home firing shots. Investigators say the officers then returned fire.
Police identified the man as 31-year-old Terrence Robinson of Lansing. According to investigators, Robinson was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired in the area.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)