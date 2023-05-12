Man was also badly beaten at Tawas after prom party where gunshot was fired

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details on a scary incident in Iosco County, where teens gathered for an after-prom party that ended in gunfire.
It was earlier this week when we told a man was charged for firing a gun at that party.
Thankfully no one was hit by the gunfire, but there was also a fight where a man was badly beaten.
19-year-old Ivan Svanberg says he doesn't really go to parties and now wishes he would have passed on this one.
We have obtained video of the melee which took place before the gunfire, and we want to warn this may be difficult to watch.
The cell phone video of the incident shows the chaos that took place early Sunday morning at a large shed at a residence on North Rhodes Road west of Tawas.
People were gathered here after the Tawas Area Schools prom. A fight broke out.
Ivan Svanberg was there. He says before the fight, he questioned someone about a girl being hit at the party.
Then all of a sudden, Svanberg was being hit as he laid on the ground.
"All of his friends started beating on my head, it felt like stones this bed were falling on my head," saus Svanberg.
You can see Svanberg being attacked by a number of people. As the beating continued, there is a loud noise.
Someone fired a gunshot.
"I heard like a loud bang, but it wasn't like that loud to me, because they were kicking and punching me in the ears," Svanberg says.
There were no injuries from the gunfire, but Svanberg believes his friend was pistol-whipped during the melee.
18-year-old Corgin Dittenber of West Branch faces several charges, including discharging a firearm in the building and assault.
"I found it even more disturbing, to hear Ivan begging and asking for help, says Duane Hadley, the Svanberg family's attorney.
"He tried to defend the honor of someone, a female who he thought was being assaulted and someone took it the wrong way and as a result, you saw the video and what they did to him," says Hadley.
Svanberg continues to recover from his injuries. He had a concussion, still has balance issues and has trouble reading out of his right eye.
"I am glad I don't remember too much of it," says Svanberg.
Dittenber, the teen charged with shooting the gun does not go to Tawas Area Schools.
Iosco County Prosecutor Jim Bacarella says the Michigan State Police are investigating several potential crimes from that night and indicates more people could be charged.