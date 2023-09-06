Man will serve at least 39 years in prison after conviction for killing Saginaw woman

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Finally, justice for a Saginaw family, nearly 13 years after their loved one was shot to death.
Taylor Poling was just twenty years old when she died from a gunshot wound in December 2010.
Her ex-boyfriend was a suspect, even arrested for a time, then eventually released, before he was arrested again.
A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in June.
Today was sentencing day for Tyrill Wade. He has been custody since 2011 for other crimes, but today was the day Taylor's family would find out his sentencing for their loved one's death.
"It's been 4,656 days since you took my Taylor's life, it's been 4,656 days since your actions destroyed our lives," says Troy Marie Poling, who gave a victim's impact statement at the sentencing of Wade.
"We lived in the Covenant neighborhood through her whole life, and she was well known," says Poling, who described her daughter as a kind and caring child.
Investigators believe Wade shot Poling to death in this home in Saginaw on the night of December 7th.
Wade claimed he found her body, that he didn't kill her, but police say he never called police or 9-1-1, instead calling his brother.
Taylor's mom said she her daughter earlier in the day out front of a hospital as she had gathered with her work group.
"I never imagined that this would be the last time I would see her smile, see her clowning, or the last time she would wave goodbye to me," she says.
Before Poling addressed the court, Wade claimed he was innocent.
"I do apologize, I know what you are going through, there is a difference between a killer and somebody who didn't do this, I didn't do this," said Wade in court.
After some legal debate over prison scoring guidelines which determine the range of years Wade would spend behind bars, Saginaw County Circuit Court Judge Andre Borrello then handed down his sentence for Wade, sending to him to prison for at least 39 years, up to 65 years.
4,656 days later, the Poling family has some closure, but Taylor's mom has these parting words for Wade.
"I hope you are not expecting forgiveness because we will never forgive you," she said.
Judge Borrello also sentenced Wade to the mandatory two years for a felony firearm conviction, which will be added to the prison time he will serve for the second-degree murder conviction.