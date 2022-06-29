Man with 5 prior impaired driving convictions charged in crash that killed Harbor Beach man

HARBOR BEACH, Mich. (WJRT) - A man convicted of driving while impaired five previous times, now faces a sixth charge in connection with the death of a Huron County man.
The accident happened late Saturday night south of Port Austin and a Lapeer County man is accused of going through a stop sign, causing the deadly crash.
While Michael Karinen had not had an operating a motor vehicle under the influence conviction since 2005, the allegations against him now are the most serious.
32-year-old Eldon Pierson of Harbor Beach was driving his motorcycle on M-53 in Huron County south of Port Austin when he was hit by a vehicle which police say did not stop at the stop sign.
"Statements made at the scene, the eyewitnesses, there was an individual following the motorcycle, which was Mr. Pierson, had given a statement concerning that the vehicle on Oak Beach road not stopping at all," says Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski.
Today, 58-year-old Michael Karinen was arraigned on two criminal charges, operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated third offense, and while prosecutor Rutkowski would not discuss Karinen's blood alcohol at the time, he says the suspect has other impaired driving charges.
"This is the sixth offense he has been charged with," says Rutkowski.
Because of the of the high number of offenses, the prosecutor argued for a high bond, which the judge agreed to.
:Bond was set by the court at $350,000 cash or surety, based on, what we argued to the court was the danger to the community, based on the fact that this is an allegation of operating while intoxicated, but it would be the sixth allegation," he says.
Karinen had a valid driver's license. Operating while causing death carries a possible sentence of 15 years in prison.