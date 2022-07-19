Man's body found in burned out motor home in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say they found a man's body in a burned out motor home in the city of Saginaw.
Fire crews were called to North Washington near Sixth Street around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon and found the vehicle on fire near a building.
Saginaw Police are now trying to determine how the man died, but at this point, investigators are treating it as a homicide.
An autopsy is expected to be done soon.
The building next to the motor home was also damaged.
Saginaw Police have identified the man whose body was found in a burned out motor home as 51-year-old Andres Gonzalez. Investigators believe that Gonzalez was already dead when the fire started in the motor home.
His body was discovered on July 11, after the fire was put out.
Police say there was no blunt force trauma and they are awaiting toxicology results to determine an exact cause of death. Gonzalez lived in Saginaw and was believed to be homeless.
There is an ongoing investigation surrounding the circumstances of his death, and fire officials say they are not sure on what exactly caused the fire at this point.