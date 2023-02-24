Marijuna taxes pay for new recreation in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Lapeer's city commission announced on Wednesday that its $330 thousand share of marijuana taxes will support a new disc golf course and pump track.
Lapeer resident Steve Wagner's played disc golf for more than a decade.
But in terms of nearby courses, he's had slim pickings.
"There's not a lot of places in this area... You have to drive, like, an hour, if you want to play," said Wagner.
So when he heard the city's adding one to Cramton park, he was excited.
Parks and Recreation director Rodney Church said they've had the idea for years, but until the excise tax, they kept it on the back burner.
"Without this, who knows when this would have happened? So we're very grateful for that," Church said.
Layth Ammori, a manager at Xplore Dispensary, said he's just as thankful for the city.
And he hopes the project shows off the good that cannabis sales can do.
AMMORI "It's going to evolve greatly. And more cities will opt into the cannabis industry."
As for Wagner, he thinks he'll be first in line. And he hopes this will be the start of something new in Lapeer.
"Disc golf is for everyone, you know? Everyone needs to try it. It's a fun way to get out and play," said Wagner.
The city's still taking bids right now, trying to find the right company for the job. But they're hoping to have it for everyone to enjoy in summer.
The pump track will be located on several acres near the Chatfield School and will be handled by Levo Solutions.
Lapeer County is also developing its own disc golf course at Torzewski County Park on Pero Lake Road.
They started construction in 2022 and expect to open in May.